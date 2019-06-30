Moeen eyes Kohli’s wicket

Birmingham: England all-rounder Moeen Ali has set his sights on taking the prized wicket of India captain Virat Kohli during their big-ticket World Cup clash here Sunday.

Kohli hit two half centuries to bail out India twice in the last two matches after losing early wickets against Afghanistan and West Indies. “Virat knows he’s there to score runs for India, while I’m here to get him out (or score some myself). It means a lot to get a player like him out but you can still be friends trying to do it,” Ali, who has played under Kohli at Royal Challengers Bangalore, wrote for ‘The Guardian’. “We have known each other since our under-19 days but over the past couple of years, at Royal Challengers Bangalore, we have become good friends. I don’t want to pump his tyres up too much before a big game but he is a motivated, driven and dedicated cricketer.” England looked on course for a semifinal spot before back-to-back losses against Sri Lanka and Australia derailed their campaign and they will now need to win their remaining two fixtures against India and New Zealand to reach the knockout stage. (PTI)