Lokayukta may order fresh probe into airport expansion

SHILLONG: Police have submitted a report on alleged corruption in the removal of clusters for the expansion of Umroi airport to the Lokayukta.

During the hearing on Thursday, the Lokayukta examined the matter and there will be further hearing in this regard on July 15.

Sources said since the police report was favourable to the accused persons, the Lokayukta chairman, P K Musahary, may cause further probe into the matter.

Besides the Umroi airport issue, police report into

alleged corruption in the implementation of MDC scheme in Garo Hills will also be heard by the Lokayukta on the same day.

Earlier, the Lokayukta had ordered the DGP to depute an official at the rank of DSP to probe the Umroi airport issue.

The complainant, Krongding Nongbsap from Sylleiu Lar village in Umroi, pointed out that the contractor and engineer allegedly misappropriated funds while executing the works related to removal of cluster II and III obstacles for the expansion of Umroi airport.

Another allegation was that the work was not done properly in the absence of monitoring by PWD officials.