KHNAM wants govt to act tough against cattle smugglers

GUWAHATI: Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has appealed to the Meghalaya government to act tough against cattle smuggling in the interest of local trade and beef consumption.

KHNAM alleged that without the involvement of “big hands,” cattle-laden trucks could never smuggle livestock to the Bangladesh border through the state for decades now.

Speaking to The Shillong Times on Saturday, Thomas Passah, vice president, KHNAM central executive committee, said it was difficult to comprehend that cattle-laden trucks could have been allowed to pass through Byrnihat en route to the Bangladesh border unnoticed and unchecked for so many years now.

“Unless the state government shows intent and rein in the illegal trade, the domestic market would continue to be adversely affected. The home department must take action against these big names,” Passah said.

It may be mentioned that beef sellers/traders associations in Meghalaya have voiced protest against cattle smuggling demanding measures to stop the illegal trade. Police in neighbouring Assam, however, have acted tough on a “thriving cattle syndicate”, having arrested the kingpin from his Bihar residence recently, besides nabbing a few others. “The Border Security Force personnel have been doing a commendable job of apprehending cattle smugglers from time to time. Now, the Assam police have shown intent,” he said.

In regard to the Khasi Jaintia Butchers and Welfare Association’s decision to boycott buying cattle from the market in the Khanapara area (Ri Bhoi), the KHNAM leader said such a move would affect beef trade as well as consumption in the state.

“It is therefore imperative to rein in smugglers so that the livelihoods of traders in the state are protected. At the same time, consumers need to have access to beef at reasonable rates,” Passah said.

The cattle market in Khanapara primarily caters to markets in Shillong, Nongstoin and Dawki.