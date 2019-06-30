Injury cloud hangs over England

Birmingham:: It appeared Eoin Morgan’s side would be back to full strength at Edgbaston on Sunday, June 29, after the skipper confirmed opener Jason Roy’s likely return provided he got through practice unscathed.

But Morgan later admitted doubts surrounding the availability of Archer, who played in the defeat to Australia after passing a late fitness test on a side strain and undertook a less-than-full-speed warm-up on the eve of the clash. “We’re going to see how he comes through today,” said Morgan. “It’s the same thing he’s been playing with the last three games. So we’ll see how he comes through today.”When pressed on if England, who may need to win both of their final games to earn a semi-final spot, would risk Archer given the magnitude of the contest, Morgan responded: “If it’s going to rule him out long term, no. If it’s going to be short term, yes.”

There was, however, better news to report on Roy, who hasn’t featured in back-to-back losses against Sri Lanka and Australia having struck a glorious century against Bangladesh in his last innings.“Jason is preparing to play tomorrow,” added Morgan. (Agencies)