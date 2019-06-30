Guv to take up limestone quarrying with Chief Minister

SHILLONG: Concerned about the damaging effects of limestone quarrying on the environment, Governor Tathagata Roy on Saturday said he will take up the matter with the chief minister.

Roy was speaking at the installation ceremony of Debashish Das as the District Governor Rotary International District (RID) 3240 at Pinewood Banquet Hall.

Echoing the views of Rotarian Sayantan Gupta, who earlier spoke at the programme, the Governor said coal mines and limestone quarries, particularly the latter, have damaged the greenery of Meghalaya.

Having come across numerous limestone quarries during his travel across the state, he said a number of these can be found between Dawki and Shillong via Amlarem.

Stating that the quarries stand out like sore thumbs, Roy said that planting trees alone is not enough.

Rotary programme

Meanwhile, newly elected district governor RID 3240 Debashish Das said Rotary brought him closer to the grassroots and he found hope in the symbol of Rotary.

He expressed the need to have more youth and lady members to be inducted in Rotary Club.

At the programme, the website of RID 3240 was launched and first issue of Governor’s Monthly Letter (GML) was also launched by the Governor.