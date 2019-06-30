Butchers to continue strike, set up new market

SHILLONG: The Khasi Jaintia Butchers’ Welfare Association (KJBWA) is adamant it will not withdraw the strike if its demand to resolve the cattle smuggling issue is not met even as it is on the lookout for another plot of land to set up a market.

Addressing reporters on Saturday, president of the association, Generous Warlarpih, said having a market of their own would prevent cattle smuggling and also urged the government to regulate the sale of cattle.

He maintained that in a few weeks’ time, they may find another market in Ri-Bhoi district while remaining firm in their decision to no longer buy cattle from Khanapara, Ri-Bhoi district. According to him, getting a market of their own will enable them to conduct health check-ups and other necessary formalities.

Warlarpih allayed fears of the public saying that they will not raise the price of beef once business is resumed.

On the other hand, he criticised the Syiem of Hima Mylliem for his statement that his office is concerned and limited only to cattle trade.

He asserted that the Hima Mylliem’s indifferent attitude is affecting the business of the traders as those involved in cattle smuggling are locals who disguise themselves as cattle traders.

It may be mentioned that the association has been on strike since June 7 and has voiced strong opposition to cattle smuggling to Bangladesh.