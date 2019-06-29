SL staring at exit after loss to Proteas

Chester-le-Street: Former champions Sri Lanka are all but out of the ongoing World Cup after suffering a nine-wicket drubbing against a clinical South Africa, here on Friday.

Sent in to bat, Sri Lanka produced a dismal batting show to manage a modest 203, a target which the Proteas overhauled with 76 balls in hand. With just six points from seven games, Sri Lanka still have a mathematical chance to be in the semifinals.

First, they need to win their last two games against already-eliminated West Indies (on July 1) and India (July 6) and then depend on favourable results from other remaining league stage games.

The win, however, came as a welcome relief for South Africa, who have endured a nightmarish World Cup campaign.

The Proteas are already out of the tournament after registering just two wins out of their eight games. Chasing the modest target, South Africa lost Quinton de Kock (15) at the score of 31 in the fifth over but thereafter Hashim Amla and skipper Faf du Plessis held the fort and stitched an unbeaten 175-run stand to guide the Proteas home comfortably.

Briefscores: Sri Lanka — 203 in 49.3 overs (Kusal Perera 30, Avishka Fernando 30; Dwaine Pretorius 3/25).

South Africa — 206 in 37.2 overs (Du Plessis 96, Hashim Amla 80, Lasith Malinga 1/47). (PTI)