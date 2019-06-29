Sawkmie sees Cong in saddle in 2023

SHILLONG: The Congress may appear to be down and out at the moment, but party leader and Opposition chief whip PT Sawkmie believes that the grand old party will reinvent itself and spring back to power in the 2023 Assembly elections in the state.

“All is not lost for the state Congress and although the party is in the back seat now, we will return to power come 2023 Assembly elections,” Sawkmie exuded confidence while speaking to reporters here.

Claiming that the Congress is still a force to reckon with in Meghalaya as evident in the party’s vote share in the last Lok Sabha elections, he said that the party is quite strong both in Khasi-Jaintia and Garo Hills region. “I do not see the Congress as weak, and we as party members have decided to work harder,” he added.

Crediting the win of NPP MP Agatha Sangma in the Tura Lok Sabha poll to the strong relationship late Purno Sangma shared with the people, Sawkmie said that the party had an advantage in Tura due to the legacy of late Purno Sangma and also because it is in power.

Denying that Congress MLAs were in touch with the UDP to jump the fence, Sawkmie pointed out that while the NPP may have 21 MLAs, the Congress has 19. “Tell me how it is possible that members of a stronger party will join ranks with a weaker one?” he questioned.

According to Sawkmie, as a political party, everyone has to understand that sometimes there are ups and downs.

“Sometimes we are in power and sometimes out of power, but it does not mean we lose hope. We will work hard and make sure that a time will come when our party will be again in power,” he added.