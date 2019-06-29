Rs 501-crore net increase in state debt, liabilities

SHILLONG: Public debt and other liabilities in Meghalaya showed a net increase of Rs 501 crore (6 per cent) in 2017-18 over the previous year.

This was stated in the Finance Accounts and Appropriation Accounts of Meghalaya for 2017-18, released by the Accountant General, Meghalaya on Friday.

Pending UCs

The report also said at the end of the financial year 2017-18, as many as 865 utilisation certificates (UCs) amounting to Rs 2,950 crore remained outstanding suggesting non-confirmation of utilization of grants-in-aid amount for the intended purpose for which it was sanctioned.

Commenting on the State Disaster Response Fund, the report of the Accountant General said out of the total fund account of Rs 56.70 crore, the government disbursed Rs 52 crore during the year, leaving a balance of Rs 4.70 crore un-utilized at the end of 2017-18.

“Keeping such a huge amount idle resulted in loss to the government in terms of interest accruing had it been invested in interest bearing government securities and others”, the report said.