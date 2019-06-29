Poacher gang nabbed near Nagaland border

GUWAHATI: Four poachers were arrested with arms and gadgets by Assam police from the Assam-Nagaland border in East Karbi Anglong on Friday.

The poachers, Binod Basumatary, 27, Hacheto Jimmo, 46, Akhoto Tetsco, 27, and Akokpa, 40, were travelling in a blue Maruti Alto (bearing registration number NL-02CA-0906) which was intercepted at the inter-state police check-post at Purna Lahorijan under Dillai police station.

“Binod is a resident of 10 Mile village under Dillai police station, while the other three are residents of Dimapur, Nagaland. They have confessed that they were on a hunting spree in a forest in Karbi Anglong,” Dillai police station officer in-charge, Ranjit Hazarika told The Shillong Times on Saturday.

Police said that they have geared up frisking activities in the area after the major “catch” even as poachers from within and across the state continue to pose a threat to fauna in the forested areas of the border district.

“We have recovered one ’22 caliber rifle with 80 rounds of live ammunition, 20 rounds ammunition of 12 bore rifle, crackers, three torch lights and mobile phones each from their possession,” sub-inspector Hazarika said.