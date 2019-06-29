One feared drowned in Hailakandi



Guwahati, June 29: A case of drowning has been reported at Matijuri in Hailakandi district. Officer In Charge, Fire & Emergency Services Station, Albert l Khobung informed that a special call (drowning) at Matijuri was received by his office Friday at around 5:30 pm.

Rescue team arrived at the spot but due to poor visibility and incessant rainfall the rescue operation had to be called off.

The feared drowned victim has been identified as Jiyabur Rahman Laskar, son of Moinul Haque Laskar, aged 17 of village Sudarshanpur.

Meanwhile, deep divers from Silchar and SDRF jointly continued the rescue operation since wee hours Saturday.

Till the last report came in the body could not be traced. The Katakhal and Barak rivers are maintaining steady trend while the Dhaleswari registered a rise in water level. 11 mm of rainfall has been recorded in the past 24 hours in the district.