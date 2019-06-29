NGT panel in talks with firms to reduce Jaintia river acidity

SHILLONG: The three-member committee of the National Green Tribunal, headed by retired Justice BP Katakey, has expressed concern over acidic water in streams and rivers of East Jaintia Hills.

The committee discussed the matter during a meeting held on Friday while it reviewed the presentations made by a few firms to treat the water in the streams and rivers of East Jaintia Hills which have become acidic due to coal mining activities in the area.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, Katakey said the pH level of water in the rivers and streams in East Jaintia Hills is around 3 which is not fit for human consumption.

He said that one firm, Trinity Impact, has made a presentation about its pilot project to treat the acidic water.

“Their presentation appears to be good and we will study it and then we will take a decision whether we should allow them with the project or not,” he said while adding that the exercise would cost around Rs 17 lakh.

The company has identified the water in Rymbai river in East Jaintia Hills for treatment.

But before that, the NGT may even ask the firm to treat the water in one of the existing water supply schemes in Jaintia Hills. There are more than 30 water supply schemes and majority of them are supplying acidic water.

Stating that the objective of the committee is to treat the water in rivers and streams in East Jaintia Hills as it has been affected by coal mining activities, he however, informed that some other companies too have expressed their keenness to treat the water there.

It is learnt that another company, Meghalaya Maha Coal Mines Pvt Ltd which is a joint venture formed along with the state-owned Meghalaya Mineral Development Corporation, is keen to conduct the similar exercise.

The firm made certain studies and submitted its report to the Meghalaya government in 2010 and the NGT panel wanted it to suggest some changes in their presentation.

The panel has also asked the firm to share its project report.

Asserting that the rivers and streams in several areas of Jaintia Hills where coal mining activity is rampant have been affected, he, however, added that there were no mining activities in some pockets and river bodies have not been affected in those areas.

“During the meeting, I have told that my first effort is to try and supply non-acidic water to the people of East Jaintia Hills especially in remote areas,” he said.