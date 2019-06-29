New Zealand High Commission supports GAS conservation in Assam

GUWAHATI: Assam in India has been witness to one of the most unique conservation success stories in the world, with the reversal of a species’ fortunes from being persecuted, to being revered as a national identity.

Endangered Greater Adjutant stork (called Hargila in local parlance) conservation initiative at Dadara-Pacharia twin villages in Kamrup district of Assam led by Dr Purnima Devi Barman, a wildlife biologist of Aaranyak, has now received another helping hand from New Zealand High Commission.

The High Commission had recently come forward to support the rural community women’s efforts to save the endangered Hargila in Assam under leadership of Purnima. With its support an awareness campaign to enable women to be the guardians of Hargila conservation was launched with an event on June 27 at Dadara. During the day-long event, 280 women who comprise of the now globally acclaimed ‘Hargila Army’ came together.

The event was organized by Aaranyak in collaboration with Kamrup District Administration, Kamrup Police, Assam Forest Department, Dadara Sarbajanin Sri Sri Saradiya Durga Puja Samity and villagers of Dadara.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Rangiya Division, Chandan Bora and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rangiya, Daisy Gogoi graced the event and lauded the efforts of the Hargila Army and urged them to continue their conservation work and spoke about the key role women play in the society and in environmental conservation, respectively.

Arpana Sarma, Circle officer attached to Hajo said that, “We read about women empowerment, but Hargila Army women are real life examples of it.” Chandradhar Das, Gaon Burha, Village head of Dadara delivered a very interesting speech on how rural women can become self -dependent and should establish their own identity. Journalist Madhusudan Medhi discussed issues related to conservation and inspired the women to protect nature. Shankar Saikia, from Dadara, explained the influential position of women in Assamese society and their role in conservation. By next month, 80 sewing machines will be provided to members of Hargila Army under the project supported by the New Zealand High Commission

Green Oscar winner Dr Purnima Devi Barman, wildlife Biologist, Aaranyak and Director of WiNN India, who leads the Greater Adjutant conservation initiative elaborated on her future plans for empowering the women and for Greater Adjutant conservation. She thanked the New Zealand High Commission and all supporters, well-wishers of this programme and called upon all to move ahead with passion for conservation.

On International Women’s Day March 8, 2018, Purnima Devi Barman was awarded the Nari Shakti Purashkar 2017 which was presented by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, in New Delhi.