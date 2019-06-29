National Statistics Day observed in Ri Bhoi

Nongpoh, June 29: Together with the rest of the country, the National Statistics Day was also observed in Ri Bhoi District on Meghalaya on Saturday in the office of the District Statistic Officer here.

Mr. Rayonald Kharkamni, Vice Chairman of Meghalaya State Planning Board (MSPB) and General Secretary of Nongpoh Town Committee graced the occasion as the chief guest in the presence of Official and Staff of District Statistic Office, Students and teachers from various schools and others.

The motive of this programme is to create public awareness about the importance of statistics in socio-economic planning and policy formulation.

Speaking on the occasion, Kharkamni highlighted the gathering about the meaning, aim and objectives of statistics, a method of collection of numerical data for different purposes, he reminded the vision and mission of a renown person, Professor Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis who lived in the `19th and 20th Century who can do wonders through his contribution work in statistics, therefore, he encouraged school students to follow up his footsteps and become great statisticians.