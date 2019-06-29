Legal awareness workshop for workers in unorganized sector

SHILLONG: With an aim to help workers in the unorganized sector to eke out their living, a “One day Legal awareness programme on the Rights and Benefits of Workers in the Unorganized Sector” on Saturday at Yojana Bhavan Auditorium, Main Secretariat Building, Shillong.



The awareness programme was organized by the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA) in collaboration with the Labour Department, Government of Meghalaya in which Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya and Patron-in-Chief, Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority, Justice A. K. Mittal was the chief guest.



Addressing the inaugural programme, the Chief Justice informed that the term ‘unorganized worker’ is defined in Section 2 (m) of The Unorganised Workers Social Security Act, 2008 which is an Act of the Parliament of India enacted to in order to provide social security and welfare for the unorganised workers. Stating that education plays a vital role in developing the economy of the country, the Chief Justice said that it is an important element in converting the population into national asset.



Speaking that education is of prime importance, Mittal further added that if the workers in the unorganised sector were educated and trained they could take advantage of all the benefits available to them.



Judge of the High Court of Meghalaya, Justice H. S. Thangkhiew, said the unorganized sector plays a very important role in the economy.



He added that although, legislation and law were in place but access to justice was a problem for the unorganized sector as to whether the benefits under the laws were really reaching the unorganized sector.



Thangkhiew said the discussion at the awareness programme is important to find new ways and means by the MSLSA and government department to alleviate conditions of the unorganized sector.



The other highlights of the day’s programme include distribution of scholarships to the children of workers in the unorganized sectors who had registered themselves in Meghalaya Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board.