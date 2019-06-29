KSU wants railways chapter closed

SHILLONG: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has demanded closure of the chapter on railways in Meghalaya, while maintaining that the state needs a strong mechanism to check influx.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, KSU president Lambok Marngar said the Union has made its stand clear to the state government time and again that the chapter on railways should be closed in Meghalaya.

“We need a strong mechanism to check influx and the issue of railways will be discussed only after seeing whether the mechanism is strong enough to check influx,” Marngar added.

It may be mentioned that the Northeast Frontier Railway is engaged with a project to put Meghalaya on the railway map with a rail line connecting Tetelia in Assam with Byrnihat in Ri Bhoi.

The construction of the railway line to Byrnihat was halted a few years back.

Most pressure groups in Meghalaya are opposed to the idea of introducing railways as they fear that it would invite scale influx of migrants.