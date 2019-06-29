Kiwis set to lock horns with Aussies

London: Another high-octane clash in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is on cards as two top contenders for the coveted trophy — New Zealand and Australia — are set to square-off at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground here on Saturday.

Presently, both Australia and New Zealand are comfortably placed in the points-table. While defending champions Australia is the only team to have booked a semi-final berth, the Kiwis, who are placed third, are a point away.

New Zealand had the best possible start to the showpiece event as they were unbeaten in their initial six games before going down against Pakistan. It is their bowling attack which has performed in every game but their batting looks average.

Pacer Lockie Ferguson has led their pace attack after bagging 15 wickets from six games. Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme have handed good support to Ferguson after bowling economically. The trio will once again need to replicate their show against an in-form Australian top-order.

In batting, the Kiwis have heavily relied on skipper Williamson and Ross Taylor to bail them out.

As for Australia, they have shown improvement with every passing game.

Openers Finch and David Warner have been the Kangaroos’ main strength. Both are the two top run-getters in this World Cup. While Warner tops the chart of leading run-getters with 500 runs from seven innings, Finch is just four runs short of him from as many games.

The bowling has been fantastic so far as their two pacers — Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins — have been brilliant. (IANS)