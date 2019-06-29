Infant dies from electrocution in Tura

TURA: A young child lost his life after accidently touching a live wire from an extension cord in their residence at Reserve Gittim locality of Tura on Friday.

The 23-month-old child, Taichu M Sangma, was playing in the hall of the house while his mother was preparing food in the kitchen when the mishap took place.

An extension cord that was connected to a plug with a electrical charge passing through was reportedly left unattended which the child unknowingly touched leading to the electrocution.

The boy was rushed to the mother and child maternity hospital but it was too late as doctors declared him brought dead.