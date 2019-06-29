IAF retrieves rescue team from AN-32 crash site

GUWAHATI: The Indian Air Force retrieved all the members of the mountaineering rescue team from AN-32 crash site in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday evening.

An official statement said that the 15-member search and rescue team which was camping as the crash site since June 12, 2019, was retrieved by ALH and Mi-17V5 helicopters to Along around 5.15pm on Saturday.

The rescue team comprised eight from IAF (including two officers), four from Army (including one officer) and three civilians.

“The effort to retrieve them was delayed due to inclement weather and rain, which improved slightly on Saturday evening, allowing the risky helicopter operations to be undertaken,” the statement said.

“All members are fit and in good health. IAF is thankful to the Indian Army, Arunachal Pradesh administration, police and local civilians for their unflinching support in this search and rescue mission,” the statement added.

It may be mentioned that the mortal remains of the 13 air warriors were recovered from the crash site and taken to the IAF station in Jorhat on June 20.

The AN-32 aircraft had taken off for Mechuka ALG in Arunachal from Jorhat (Upper Assam) in the afternoon of June 3 but lost contact with the radar after about half an hour, prompting a multi-agency search. The wreckage of the aircraft was located on a mountain slope eight days later.