Heroin distillation factory busted in biggest drug haul in Manipur

GUWAHATI: In the biggest ever drug seizure in Manipur, a joint team of Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) and Thoubal District Police busted an illegal Heroin Distillation Factory at Lilong in Thoubal District and seized around 111.915 kilograms of Heroin Brown Sugar on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of NAB and Thoubal Police led by Additional SP of NAB, Th. Brinda, OC B. Rishikesh Sharma and Additional SP of Thoubal, S. Sachidananda under the supervision of SP NAB, W. Basu assisted by ANJUMAN Lilong (a civil society organisation working against drug) busted a Brown Sugar Factory at the residence of Md Matalip of Lilong Dam and Seized 111.915 kilograms of heroin brown sugar from the site.

According to SP NAB, W Basu, the combined team carried out raid at 4 am in the morning in the house of Matalib and seized heroin brown sugar worth around one billion Rupees in the international market. Three people were also arrested along with the house owner Matalib.

The three persons arrested were identified as Md Matalip aged 40, son of Md Amu and his wife Samin Pusam aged 35 and one Md Serajuddin Mohammad aged 29, son of Md Ibungoo of Lilong Kaleikhong, under Lilong PS.

Several chemicals, equipment and tools used for distilling and refining brown sugar to heroin brown sugar were also recovered from the distillation factory.