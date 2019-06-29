East Garo Hills DLSA observes separation of judiciary

TURA: The 5th anniversary of the separation of the judiciary from the executive was observed by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and the court of the District and Sessions Judge, East Garo Hills, in the district court premises in Williamnagar on Thursday , last, a delayed government communique stated.

Marking the occasion, President of the Williamnagar Bar Association, Challang Artius Ch Marak, spoke at length dwelling on the importance of Article 50 of the Indian Constitution, the Directive Principles of State Policy and stressed on the need to deliver justice on time.

The legal fraternity and the DLSA also remembered the late legal luminaries such as Justice Jangsan Sangma, the first judge of the Guwahati High Court from Meghalaya, late Purno A Sangma, the former Speaker of the Lok Sabha who was a member of Tura Bar Association and former President of India, late Fakruddin Ali Ahmed, who was member of the Bar at Shillong.