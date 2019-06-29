Cong opposes 3-language policy

SHILLONG: Opposition Congress has opposed the three-language policy as mentioned in the draft of National Education Policy (NEP)-2019.

The three-language policy refers to Hindi, English and a regional language.

Opposition Chief Whip Process T Sawkmie said, “We strongly oppose any move to introduce three-language policy and especially to impose Hindi language.”

He went on to add that the residents of the state should oppose the imposition of Hindi in the secondary level.

Stating that the central government should not go ahead to impose Hindi, Sawkmie said, “The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) should recognise Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.”

With the draft policy proposing to close down standalone institutions, he said it is unacceptable to do so as B.Ed. College and District Institute of Education and Training in the state will be closed down.