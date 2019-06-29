Autonomous District Councils are still relevant: Bindo Lanong

The nomination of former deputy chief

minister and UDP leader Bindo Lanong as MDC is an addition to the significant number of old guard in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC). The veteran politician was elected as MDC six times and twice as an MLA-in 1983 and in 2008.

His last stint as an MDC was in 2009. His made his debut as a politician in 1972 when he was elected as an MDC at the young age of 23. He was an MLA in 1983 and returned to the district council in 1989, 1994, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2019, making it six times as MDC.

In an interview with Daiaphira Kharsati, Lanong asserted it is a total misconception to downplay the role of Autonomous District Councils as critics maintained that ADCs should be done away with since the state government is enough to look after the administration.

Excerpts:

ST: Over the years, what changes have you seen in the administration of the KHADC?

Lanong: ECs (Executive Committees) come and go and are headed by different groups/parties and leaders. There was Ardent (Basaiawmoit), (HS) Shylla, PN Syiem and then Adelbert (Nongrum).

ADCs are important and we need to have strong ECs. The electors should not underestimate the ADCs.

District councils are significant to tribal life and administration.

Under the Sixth Schedule, the district council has many programmes for development and administration of the society. We look at traditional institutions which are part and parcel of our tradition and tribal life. We have the Syiem, Raid, Sordar, Rangbah Dong and Rangbah Shnong. Even the Panchayat system in the plains has the same formula. Here in the tribal areas, we have the autonomous district councils whereas in the plains, you have the panchayats. In the hill areas of Assam, there are district councils (Bodoland, Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao) while the plains areas there follow the panchayat system.

ST: What is your opinion about the trading license issue?

Lanong: When we look at trade, there are restrictions in terms of trading by non-tribals and the aim is to protect the small local traders to carry on their business without interference by big merchants. Trade license is important to protect the trader and the economy.

ST: How to empower district councils as state laws have supremacy over district council rules?

Lanong: State laws fall under the jurisdiction of the state. The ADCs are created under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. State should not interfere with the powers of the district council which is clearly laid down in the Sixth Schedule. Issues of trade by non-tribals, traditional institutions are under the district council’s purview.

The power of the district council differs from that of the state government. District council cannot encroach on the powers of the state government and vice-versa. The provisions in the Sixth Schedule are to be exclusively exercised by the ADCs.

ST: Your thoughts on direct funding from the Centre to the district council.

Lanong: Centre has not yet decided on that though it is on the way.

Back then when I was MDC, we received funding under the Twelfth Finance Commission but these funds are channelised through the state government. Funds will be used as per law.

ST: What about the anti-defection law in councils as you had advocated this in the past?

Lanong: Anti-defection law is so important. Anti-defection law is applicable to elected representatives in Parliament and state assemblies. Till today, MDCs can change over and defect. The evil of defection is being practised in the district councils which leads to instability in the Executive Committees.

ST: There has been tussle between the KHADC and the state government over certain laws. What are your comments?

Lanong: It depends on what type of laws the district councils legislate. For instance, the district council should have looked into the MUDA Building Bylaws properly so that there is no collision between the state government and the district council. Once there is a tussle, such laws will have to be scrutinised.

On the other hand, public opinion is very important on anything related to the customary law. Otherwise, there may be objections from one or more parties.