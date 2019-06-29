Always enjoy dancing to lively songs: Sonakshi

Actress Sonakshi Sinha had fun shooting for the song Koka for her film Khandaani Shafakhana, and says she likes to dance on lively numbers.

In the re-created version of Jasbir Jassi’s Koka, Sonakshi is seen dancing with Badshah, Priyansh Jora and Varun Sharma.

“I have always enjoyed dancing to such high energy and lively songs. Jassi and Badshah’s collaboration has resulted in an outstanding song. I am glad that Koka is finally out for everyone to see,” Sonakshi said in a statement.

“Badshah is a dear friend and I have collaborated with him in the past. It was amazing and super fun working with him this time around too,” she added.

Along with Jassi, Badshah is seen rapping in the song. The song has been re-composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The song is sung by Dhvani Bhanushali while the lyrics are penned by Mellow D and Tanishk.

Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, Khandaani Shafakhana is based in Punjab. It shows the journey of Sonakshi’s character as she inherits her dead uncle’s sex clinic. It is slated to release on August 2. (IANS)