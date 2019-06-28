UDP happy over nomination of Bindo as MDC

SHILLONG: UDP is happy over the nomination of former Deputy Chief Minister and MDC, Bindo M Lanong as the member of the KHADC.

UDP leader Jemino Mawthoh said in a statement that considering Lanong’s experience and knowledge of District Council Affairs, the party leaders are optimistic of his contribution for the smooth functioning of the Council.

A meeting of the party held here on Thursday also congratulated Lanong for being nominated as member of the KHADC.

Former education

official joins party

Bhupendra G Momin, former Joint Director, Education Department, West Garo Hills was inducted as member of the UDP on Thursday in the presence of Donkupar Roy (president), Mawthoh (general secretary) and leaders from Garo Hills sector, including Samuel Sangma (MLA and associate member of UDP) and Sengman R Marak (ex-MLA and UDP member), among others.

In his address, the newly inducted member expressed his commitment to strengthen the party and also to work for the development of Garo Hills.