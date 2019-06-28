Traffic curbs in city

Shillong: In the interest of public safety and convenience, the Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills District has imposed the following traffic arrangements on the under mentioned roads with effect from June 26.

No-entry from 7:30 am to 9 am for all types of vehicle coming from Fire Brigade-St. Edmund’s College-St. Peter’s College wanting to go towards Upper Lachumiere. Instead they will have to follow the extreme left side of the road proceeding towards Woodland Hospital-Bawri Mansion-Malki Point.

During No-Entry hours, Lachumiere and Dhankheti will function only as one-way.

Permanent no-entry

Further, there will be permanent no-entry imposed at Christian Academy junction for all types of vehicle coming from Wahingdoh and wanting to go towards Jaiaw Shyiap. Instead they will have to follow the left side of the road proceeding towards the office of Hima Mylliem.

Permanent no-entry will be imposed at Hima Mylliem junction for all types of vehicle coming from Mawkhar area-office of Hima Mylliem and wanting to go towards Wahingdoh. Instead they will have to follow the road proceeding towards Riatsamthiah.

The stretch from Wahingdoh (No-Entry Point) upto office of Hima Mylliem will be a No-Parking zone.

Vehicles coming from Riatsamthiah Presbyterian Church junction will not be allowed to take a right turn. Instead they will have to take left turn i.e. towards Christian Academy School.

Jaiaw Shyiap, Christian Academy junction and Hima Mylliem junction will function only as permanent one-way.