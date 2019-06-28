Syiem of Hima Nongspung given 2 weeks to prepare documents

SHILLONG:The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has given the Syiem of Hima Nongspung two weeks time to prepare necessary bank and expenditure documents and other important documents pertaining to the allegations of the Hima issuing no objection certificate (NOC) to Assam government on the road project in New Balakhowa, Ri-Bhoi.

The Deputy Chief Executive Member of KHADC, Pyniaid Sing Syiem and Executive Member (EM) Land, Titosstar Well Chyne, on Friday summoned the Syiem of Hima Nongspung, Paiem Patrick Syiemiong, secretary of Hima, Michael Warjri and other members of the Hima.

The KHADC could not arrive at any conclusion and make a decision due to the absence of Warjri who is hospitalised in NEIGRIHMS.

Speaking to reporters, Pyniaid said the final decision would be taken only in the presence of Syiem, Secretary and other members of Hima Nongspung.

Allegations and counter allegations marked the dispute over the NOC issued to Assam government, Syiemiong alleged Warjri’s role while Warjri alleged that Syiemiong is also aware about the NOC being issued.