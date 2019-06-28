Swift to headline Prime Day Concert

Grammy-winninpop star Taylor Swift will headline the Prime Day Concert on July 10. Dua Lipa, SZA and Becky G will also perform at the concert, which is presented by Amazon Music, read a statement. ‘We can’t wait to celebrate Prime Day with an extraordinary night of unforgettable performances, for members around the globe,’ said Steve Boom, Vice President of Amazon Music. ‘Prime Day brings members the best of both entertainment and shopping. To celebrate, we’ve curated a line-up across multiple genres with performances from artistes our customers love,’ Boom added. Prime Video will stream the show live. (IANS)