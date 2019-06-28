Student organisations call for two-day picketing in EGH

TURA: Several student organisations in East Garo Hills have called for a two-day office picketing of the deputy commissioner’s office in Williamnagar on July 2 and 3 to protest against the government’s delay in appointing a principal for Williamnagar College.

“We had submitted a memorandum to the Director of Higher and Technical Education in Shillong on June 12 with a fifteen day deadline demanding that the government appoint a principal for the Williamnagar College but there has been no positive move from the government side. The post has been vacant since January and students are immensely suffering from the absence of a principal,” informed Saljrang Tengrik R Marak, president of the Garo Students’ Union (GSU), East Zone.

Williamnagar Government College is the only government institution which caters to higher education in East Garo Hills and hundreds of students seek admission every year.

“Since the government has refused to take any concrete steps even after two long weeks, we are compelled to call for a two-day office picketing of the deputy commissioner’s office from 9am to 4pm on July 2 and 3,” Marak said.

Along with the GSU, other organisations namely the Williamnagar Govt College Students Union, FKJGP and All A’chik Youth Federation have joined hands to organise the protest.

The protesting groups have also expressed disgust with the government’s inaction over such a crucial matter as education.

“Principal Paritosh Chakravorty retired on January 28 and the government was aware of the need to put in place a new head since the college caters to hundreds of students who have nowhere else to go.”

“But their failure to act has compelled us to rise in protest,” Marak said.