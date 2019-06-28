State rejects content of draft national education policy

SHILLONG: The state has rejected language formula, exclusion of governing bodies and managing committees and omission of minority- run institutions, especially Christians in the draft national education policy.

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui held a meeting with the heads of minority-run educational institutions on Thursday.

After discussing the draft education policy, the state has decided to oppose certain policies which are not acceptable.

Earlier, there was criticism from several quarters over the inclusion of Hindi as compulsory language in the draft national education policy.

The minister wanted status quo regarding the language issue.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “We will meet the union government to discuss on language policy.”

The national draft policy has mentioned the three language formula which sparked protests across some states in the country as people were skeptical of the inclusion of Hindi as a compulsory language.

On the other hand, the Christian minority institutions raised a concern that there is no mention of the word, Christian minorities in the policy.

They also pointed out that there is no mention of School Managing Committees in the policy.