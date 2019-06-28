Pistol in jail video made of clay

Lucknow: After a video showing jail inmates brandishing firearms in a jail in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district went viral on the social media, the government on Thursday claimed that the firearms were actually made of clay. In a statement, the state Home Department said: “During the probe, it was found that Gaurav (one of the inmates) is a very good painter, and the country-made pistol shown in the video is actually made of clay.” About the food items seen in the video, the statement said: “Apart from this, all the food items which are seen in the video are regular items which are given to the inmates. None of the items were brought from outside or are objectionable.” The statement also said that the other inmate seen in the video, Amrish, is a resident of Meerut and is serving a life-term for murder and loot, while inmate Gaurav, who is from Rae Bareli, is convicted in cases of loot and murder. (IANS)