No bias in probe involving US aid worker: SP

Case registered as physical assault



By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Police have said that they did not show any partiality while probing the assault case involving the family of senior advocate SP Mahanta and the American aid worker and his Blind Lead Trust.

Police also said there was no molestation angle involving the aid worker as it related to outraging the modesty of a woman by physical assault.

The response of the police comes in the wake of criticism that while the FIRs of Jitendra Dkhar of Blind Lead Trust and the US aid worker were not registered, that of Mahanta’s family was.

Denying the allegation, the East Khasi Hills SP Claudia Lyngwa said the American aid worker’s FIR has already been registered.

However, he was reluctant to give his statement to the police during the investigation, the SP said.

“We did not register the FIR of Jitendra since it was related to water issue and hence it was treated as non-cognizable offence and a report in this regard will be submitted to the court”, the SP said.

The American Embassy officials also met the SP regarding the incident.

To a question, the SP said the police had written to the High Court of Meghalaya seeking permission to record the statement of the judicial magistrate, who was allegedly assaulted by the US aid worker.