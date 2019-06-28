MLCU among top universities in country

SHILLONG: In a proud moment for the state of Meghalaya, India Today ranked Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) as the 41st best private general university out of 42 other institutions in the country.

MLCU is also the only private university in Meghalaya to receive a ranking.

It may be mentioned that India Today conducts a ranking of the best private universities in the country every year.

The universities are evaluated by means of a five objective criteria covering 120 attributes and a qualitative perceptual survey of 303 prominent academicians.

The criteria includes quality and governance; academic and research excellence; infrastructure and living experience; personality and leadership development which also includes career progression and placement.