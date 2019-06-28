KSU terms railway expansion to Meghalaya closed chapter

SHILLONG: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has stated the chapter of introducing Railways in Meghalaya should be closed while maintaining that the state needs a strong mechanism to check influx.

KSU president Lambok Marngar while speaking to The Shillong Times said that the Union has already made its stand clear to the State Government that the chapter of Railways should be closed in Meghalaya

“ We need strong mechanism to check influx and the issue of railways will be discussed after seeing whether all these mechanisms are strong enough to check influx or not,” Marngar added.

It may be mentioned that the North East Frontier Railway is currently looking to connect Byrnihat with Railways.

The construction of the railway line in Byrnihat was halted few years back.

Different NGOs in Meghalaya are opposed to the idea of introducing railways in Meghalaya as they fear that it would trigger large scale influx of outsiders into the state.