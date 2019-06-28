Hayek in talks for Marvel’s The Eternals

The cast of Marvel’s The Eternal seems to be getting bigger and bigger as actor Salma Hayek is in negotiations to board the project.

If finalised, the actor, known for films such as Frida, Desperado and From Dusk Till Dawn, will join the likes of Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and Ma Dong-seok in the film. Created by Jack Kirby in 1976, the story of The Eternals is set millions of years ago when the cosmic beings known as the celestials genetically experimented on humans to create super-powered individuals known as the Eternals along with the villainous Deviants. (IANS)