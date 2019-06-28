GH corruption case hearing on July 15

SHILLONG: The Lokayukta which is conducting a hearing into a complaint against Asanang MDC, Ismail Marak by Nilbath Marak over non- completion of developmental works in his constituency said that an inquiry report should be given to the complainant and other parties.

The next hearing for the case is set on July 15.

In the last hearing held in May, the Lokayukta had asked the state police to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

The police have also submitted its preliminary report before the chairman of the Lokayukta.

The lawyer of the complainant, PT Sangma said that the hearing was conducted on Thursday for the inquiry officer to submit its report and they have submitted it.

During the hearing, the counsel for Nilbath Marak made a submission that there is a threat perception to the complainant and some precautionary measures must be taken. The Lokayukta chairman passed an order directing the DGP to inquire into the matter and take necessary measures.

The police have been asked to assess the threat perception and if necessary, the complainant is to be provided house security.

Nilbath had approach the Lokayukta with a complaint in March against the Asanang MDC.

The lawyer of the complainant, PT Sangma said that prior to the filing of the complaint, an RTI was filed about development works in the constituency and the it revealed that around Rs 1 crore was sanctioned

to develop various projects in the constituency like maintenance of roads and construction of graveyards. The two contractors to whom the works were allotted are C Kubon Sangma and Niksing Sangma.

According to Sangma, the RTI report said that all the works are progressing but when the complainant visited the constituency, he found that not even one project has been completed.