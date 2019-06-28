Doctors absent as PHCs lack basic amenities

SHILLONG: Lack of basic amenities such as proper water supply, regular electricity in the Public Health Centers (PHCs) of Mawhati and Mawlasnai in Ri-Bhoi district is alleged to be the reason behind the absence of doctors from the PHCs.

In this connection, Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) MDC, Charles Marngar met the State Health Minister, A L Hek to apprise the minister of the matter and sought his intervention to deploy doctors in the PHCs.

“There is no medical officer since 2013 in Mawlasnai except an AYUSH doctor. The minister has assured to give top priority to deploy doctors at the PHCs by next week,” Marngar said.

He went on to add that in border areas of Ri-Bhoi, there are no ASHAs.