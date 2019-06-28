Deputy Speaker launches District Swachhta Darpan in NGH

TURA: Deputy Speaker of Meghalaya and local MLA, T D Shira on Friday launched the District Swachhta Darpan at Multipurpose Cooperative Hall in Mendipathar in the presence of the Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of DWSM, Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), S C Sadhu.

During the launch, Shira made a clarion call to all stakeholders comprising of presidents and secretaries of Village Worker Sanitation Committee and representatives of village communities to commit towards achieving sustainable sanitation in the district. He added that it was the duty of all citizens to keep the district clean, just as they strive to maintain cleanliness in their homes.

Recalling his past observation, Shira remarked that there were unhygienic practice of open defecation in parts of the country but with the implementation of Swacch Bharat Mission by Prime Mininster, Narendra Modi in 2014 the scenario has changed. He further lauded the efforts contributed by the government in its initiatives to provide safe sanitation and drinking water through its various projects.

Deputy Commissioner S C Sadhu in his speech urged all participants to follow the Swachhta campaign in letter and spirit. He also highlighted the need for conservation of water sources which must become a priority since many regions are being afflicted with water scarcity.

Executive Engineer and Member Secretary, DSWM, SBM (G), A D Sangma informed that through Swachhta Darpan villages, blocks and the districts would be ranked based on their achievements towards cleanliness on parameters of performance, transparency and sustainability. The competition is said to commence from June 1 to August 15 and the award for the best performer in all levels will be felicitated on October 2nd as a gesture to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi who is the pioneer of cleanliness.