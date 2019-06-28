Cong will spring back to power in Meghalaya in 2023: Sawkmie

SHILLONG: Though Congress seems to be down and out at the moment but party leader and Opposition Chief whip, PT Sawkmie believes that the old party would revive itself and spring back to power in 2023 Assembly elections.

“All is not lost for the state Congress and although the party is in the backseat now. We will sprung to power come 2023 Assembly Elections,” Sawkmie told reporters here.

Claiming that the Congress is still a force to reckon with in Meghalaya which is proved by the vote share and statistics of the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, he said that the party is very strong both in Khasi Jaintia and Garo Hills region

“I do not see that congress is weak, and we as a party have decided to work hard,” he added.

Crediting the win of NPP MP Agatha Sangma in the Tura Lok Sabha poll to the strong relationship, Late Purno Sangma shared with the people, Sawkmie said that the NPP had an advantage in Tura due to the relationship they share with the public and also since the NPP are in the ruling.

Denying that few Congress MLA’s are in touch with UDP to jump the fence, Sawkmie said, “There is no such thing. No doubt NPP is 21 even the Congress is 19 and tell me how a strong party will go to a weaker one”.

According to Sawkmie, as a political party, everyone have to understand that sometimes there are ups and down

“Sometimes we are in power and sometimes out of power, but it does not mean we lose hope”. We will work hard and make sure that a time will come when our party will be in power,” he added.

It may be mentioned that in the house of 60, the Ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government consists of NPP 21 while the opposition congress has 19 MLAs.