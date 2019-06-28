CAU: Cong accuses Centre of step-motherly treatment

SHILLONG: With the state losing the Central Agricultural University (CAU), Opposition Chief Whip and Congress MLA PT Sawkmie said that the Narendra Modi government is according step-motherly treatment to Meghalaya.

Sawkmie said he had spoken to Shillong MP Vincent Pala, who had raised the issue in Parliament.

“There is clarity that Imphal will continue to have CAU and Meghalaya will only have a college which is not acceptable”, he said.

According to the Congress legislator, the stand of the Centre to reject CAU of Meghalaya shows that the state is not being treated equally by the Centre despite the allotment of land and the earlier approval of the then Planning Commission.

“It appears that the NDA government wanted to appease the BJP-led Manipur government and hence ignored NPP-led Meghalaya government”, he said.