GUWAHATI: Due to double line works in between Habaipur and Lumding from 02-07-2019 to 09-07-2019, there will be some cancellation, short termination, diversion & rescheduling of train services, according to a NF Railway communiqué.

The Cacellation trains are 15717 Guwahati-Mariani Jn. Intercity Express (03-07-2019 to 10-07-2019), 15718 Mariani Jn.-Guwahati Intercity Express (04-07-2019 to 10-07-2019), 15669 Guwahati-Dimapur Nagaland Express (07-07-2019 to 09-07-2019), 15670 Dimapur-Guwahati Nagaland Express (08-07-2019 to 10-07-2019), 15665 Guwahati-Dimapur BG Express (07-07-2019 to 09-07-2019), 15666 Dimapur-Guwahati BG Express (07-07-2019 to 09-07-2019), 15603 Guwahati-Ledo Intercity Express, (07-07-2019 to 09-07-2019), 15605 Guwahati-Dibrugarh Intercity Express (07-07-2019 to 09-07-2019), 15604 Ledo-Guwahati Intercity Express), (07-07-2019 to 09-07-2019), 15606 Guwahati-Dibrugarh Intercity Express (07-07-2019 to 09-07-2019), 15928 New Tinsukia-Rangiya Express (07-07-2019, 09-07-2019), 15968 Dibrugarh-Rangiya Express (08-07-2019), 15967 Rangiya-Dibrugarh Express (07-07-2019), 15927 Rangiya-New Tinsukia Express (08-07-2019, 09-07-2019), 15612 Silchar-Guwahati Express (07-07-2019), 15611 Guwahati-Silchar Express (08-07-2019), 12067 Guwahati-Jorhat Town Jan Shatabdi Express (08-07-2019, 09-07-2019), 12068 Jorhat Town-Guwahati Jan Shatabdi Express (08-07-2019, 09-07-2019), 12086 Dibrugarh-Guwahati Shatabdi Express (08-07-2019), 12088 Guwahati-Naharlagun Shatabdi Express (08-07-2019), 12087 Naharlagun-Guwahati Shatabdi Express (09-07-2019) and 12085 Guwahati-Dibrugarh Shatabdi Express (09-07-2019).

Moreover, there will be some short termination of train services for this track maintanance work. Thus 55601 Guwahati-Lumding Passenger from 04-07-19 to 10-07-19 will be short terminated at Chaparmukh, 55602 Lumding-Guwahati Passenger from 04-07-19 to 10-07-19 will be short terminated at Chaparmukh, 15769 Alipurduar Jn.-Lumding Intercity Exp. from 04-07-19 to 10-07-19 will be short terminated at Hojai, 15770 Lumding-Alipurduar Jn. Intercity Exp.from 04-07-19 to 10-07-19 will be short terminated at Hojai, 13175 Sealdah-Silchar Kanchanjunga Exp. From 06-07-19, 08-07-19 will be short terminated at Guwahati, 13173 Sealdah-Agartala Kanchanjunga Exp. on 07-07-19 will be short terminated at Guwahati, 13174 Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjunga Exp. 07-07-19 and 09-07-19 will be short terminated at Guwahati, 13176 Silchar-Sealdah Kanchanjunga Exp. on 08-07-19 will be short terminated at Guwahati, 55616 Silchar-Guwahati Fast Passenger from 07-07-19 to 09-07-19 will be short terminated at Lumding, 55615 Guwahati-Silchar Fast Passenger from 07-07-19 to 09-07-19 will be short terminated at Lumding, 13282 Rajendranagar T-New Tinsukia Exp. on 06-07-19 at Guwahati, 13281 New Tinsukia-Rajendranagar T Exp on 08-07-19 will be short terminated at Guwahati, 12503 Bangalore Cant-Agartala Humsafar Exp. on 05-07-19 will be short terminated at Guwahati, 12504 Agartala-Bangalore Cant Humsafar Exp. on 09-07-19 will be short terminated at Guwahati, 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Exp. on 05-07-19 will be short terminated at Guwahati and 15903 Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Exp. from08-07-19 will be short terminated at Guwahati.

Some mail express trains to and from Dibrugarh will also be diverted to run via North Lakhimpur, Rangiya to the destinations. These trains are 15959 Howrah-Dibrugarh Kamrup Exp. from 06-07-19 to 08-07-19, 15910 Lalgarh Jn-Dibrugarh Avadh Assam Exp. from 04-07-19 to 06-07-19, 12424 New Delhi-Dibrugarh Town Rajdhani Exp. from 06-07-19 to 08-07-19, 14056 Delhi-Dibrugarh Brahmaputra Mail from 05-07-19 to 07-07-19, 15929 Tambaram-Dibrugarh Exp.on 04-07-19, 15905 Kanniyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Exp. on 04-07-19, 15934 Amritsar-Dibrugarh Exp. on 05-07-19, 20506 New Delhi-Dibrugarh Town Rajdhani Exp. on 07-07-19, 15960 Dibrugarh-Howrah Kamrup Exp. on 06-07-19 to 08-07-19, 15909 Dibrugarh-Lalgarh Jn Avadh Assam Exp. on 07-07-19 to 09-07-19, 12423 Dibrugarh Town-New Delhi Rajdhani Exp. from 06-07-19 to 08-07-19, 14055 Dibrugarh-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail from 06-07-19 to 08-07-19, 15930 Dibrugarh-Tambaram Exp. on 07-07-19 and 20505 Dibrugarh Town-New Delhi Rajdhani Exp. on 08-07-19.