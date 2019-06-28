Business as usual in Khanapara cattle market

Nongpoh: Despite stiff opposition and boycott by the Khasi Jaintia Butchers and Welfare Association (KJBWA) against the Khanapara cattle market, it goes on as usual without any disruption from any quarters.

Heavy security was deployed by the district administration of Ri Bhoi at the market so as to prevent any untoward incident which may arise due to the ongoing protest of the butchers’ association.

The traditional head of Hima Mylliem in-charge of market comprising Myntri, K Langstieh and Basan Nongumlong, SN Daloi along with the Secretary of Hima Mylliem, Confide Rani visited the cattle market on Thursday. A doctor from the veterinary department responsible for issuing cattle health certificate, W Khongjoh was also present.

Talking to media persons at the market, Langstieh said people from Khasi Jaintia and even Garo Hills are welcome to buy cattle from the market without any fear to serve the beef consumers of the state.

He added that the Hima Mylliem will not close it down just because of opposition from a few quarters. He stated that the market has been blessed and set up as per the traditional customs of the Hima and it will continue to serve the state.

“The presence of this cattle market also serves as a strong boundary pillar which prevents further encroachment by the neighbouring state of Assam into territories belonging to the Hima and the state,” Langstieh said.

Earlier, KJBWA alleged that the market does not serve the interest of the people of the state but only a few individuals involved in smuggling cattle to Bangladesh. Hence, the association has decided to boycott buying of cattle from the market.

On the allegations of the KJBWA that most of the cattle from the market were being smuggled to Bangladesh and Burma, Langstieh clarified that this is only an allegation and has no substance. There are law enforcers like police and the BSF to keep a check on cattle smuggling, the Myntri said.

‘We do not give transit pass for transporting cattles to Bangladesh or Burma as alleged. We give passes only for destinations within the state, like Nongstoin, Dawki, Shillong,” he said.

The Myntri also added that if the lessee of the market issues transit passes for transporting cattle to Bangladesh or Burma, the Hima will take stringent actions against him, to the extent that his contract will be terminated.