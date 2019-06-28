BSF seizes 34 heads of cattle in four days

JOWAI: BSF personnel posted at Muktapur Border Outpost (BOP) under Amlarem have seized 34 heads of cattle which were intended to be smuggled to Bangladesh.

According to sources, BSF personnel seized the cattle on June 1, 2, 3 and 4 while on patrolling duty along the international border under Muktapur PP.

However, the culprits managed to escape to a nearby forest.

Superintendent of Police, West Jaintia Hills has requested the owners or individuals having any knowledge about the cattle to contact Muktapur PP at the earliest.