Awareness programme on consumers rights

NONGPOH: In a bid to spread awareness on the consumer rights of the people, the Bosco Integrated Development Society (BIDS), Shillong in collaboration with the office of the Deputy Commissioner (Supply) of Ri Bhoi District on Thursday organised a one-day awareness programme being the World Consumer Rights Day on the theme ‘Trusted Smart Products’ at Patharkhmah.

Resources persons who were present in the programme, include the Deputy Director of Supply, J Warjri, Inspector of Legal Metrology, L Kharkongor, Senior Medical and Health Officer incharge Patharkhmah CHC, Dr E Kalwing, representative from RBI, Shillong, MK Shah, CDM, SBI Demseiniong, Z Khiangte, Administrator BIDS, TR Mallai and others.

The programme was also attended by students from Don Bosco University (DBU), Guwahati, Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU), Shillong and youths from the Hynriewtara Musical Group, Umsohlait beside the local populace at large.

Resources persons who spoke on the programme enlightened the gathering on the various rights of the consumers which include the Public Distribution System (PDF) implemented under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), fair weight and measure, cleanliness of food items, safe and secure banking system and other aspects of the consumer rights.

The resources persons also informed that few of the important rights that the citizens should be aware of include the right to safety, right to be informed/right to representation, right to choose, right to be heard, right to seek redressal and right to consumer education, right to basic needs and the right to healthy environment and also to report to the Consumer Redressal Forum present in each District regarding their grievances.

Earlier, the gathering was also entertained and at the same time enlightened with a short drama performed by students of MLCU, Shillong and DBU, Guwahati on the rights of the consumers as well as a folklore song being performed by the youths of Hynriewtara Musical Group, Umsohlait.