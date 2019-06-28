Assam to implement ‘Har Khet Ko Pani’ to cover 1.4 lakh bigha farm land

GUWAHATI: Irrigation Department of the Government of Assam would soon implement surface minor irrigation scheme named ‘Har Khet Ko Pani’ in the state for improving farm productivity and ensure better utilisation of water resources.

This initiative to increase access to ground water would be implemented under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana and will cover 14 districts in first phase. The scheme will provide irrigation facilities to around 1.4 Lakh agricultural land in the state. Under this scheme, 4779 solar and electricity operated tube wells are to be installed benefitting over nineteen thousand farmers.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal while reviewing the ongoing irrigation schemes in a meeting held at his office conference room at Janata Bhwan on Friday stressed on the need for drawing a road map to ensure effective implementation of this proposed scheme. The Chief Minister also made several suggestions to make the Irrigation Department more farmer friendly enhancing its credibility and efficiency.

Sonowal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisaged a number of farmer friendly schemes to uphold the dignity of the farmers and strengthening their economic condition. Stating Har Khet Ko Pani as a major initiative to maximise access to ground water for farming, Chief Minister Sonowal directed the engineers of Irrigation Department to carry out extensive interactions with farmers in every 15 days to have a deep understanding about their problems for future corrective measures.

The Chief Minister also emphasised on physical verification of ongoing schemes by senior officials and regular review meetings to make the scheme implementation more timely and expeditious. Sonowal further asked MoS, Bhabesh Kalita to take appropriate steps in this regard.

Sonowal underlined the need for timely implementation and speedy completion of all ongoing schemes of the department in the state. The Chief Minister directed the department to convene district wise review of every major and minor irrigation scheme at Secretary and Chief Engineer level in the presence of executive engineers and contractors or implementing agencies. The Chief Minister while saying that the government would take all necessary steps to address the problems faced by the contractors, at the same time made it clear that strict action would be initiated against contractors for their negligence.

Moreover, the Chief Minister asked the department to advertise details of each and every scheme highlighting the name of contractors or implementing agencies as well as sanctioned amount with a view to bring more transparency in the functioning of the department.