Allegations of illegal appointment

SHILLONG: RTI activist Disparsing Rani alleged illegal appointment in the office of Deputy Inspector, a branch of District School Education Officer (DSEO) with regard to the appointment of Ricky Chyne as Lower Division Assistant (LDA).

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, he alleged that the DSEO was pressurized by the Director of School Education and Literacy, Ambrose Marak.

He alleged that Chyne was appointed without going through the mandatory District Selection Committee (DSC) examination.

As per an order on May 23, 2013, Rani said that all appointing authorities/offices should intimate MPSC/DSC of the vacancies that are available in the offices from time to time. He further alleged that Chyne is also not an employee in any office.