4th teachers meet Edu official over demands

TURA: A delegation from the All Garo Hills 4thTeachers’ Association recently met the Director of School Education and Literacy, Ambrose Ch Marak and submitted a memorandum of their demands and also sought a clarification over where their posts fell as per the state’s elementary education policy.

According to the President of the association, Tengsrang K Sangma, some of the demands made in the memorandum included ‘Equal pay for Equal work’ with enhancement of their salaries from the current Rs,12,000/- to Rs,20,493/- at par with the other SSA Teachers as well as regularization of services of altogether 1513 SSA 4th Teachers in the state. A detailed clarification on the current position of 4th teachers in the state was also sought in the memorandum.

“There are 1513 SSA 4th Teachers working in the state in various schools. However we are still unclear about where our post falls. As such we would like a detailed clarification on the matter as per the state’s elementary education policy,” the association demanded.The Delegation is also said to have met the Principal Secretary D P wahlang over the matter. Copies of the Memorundum were also submitted to NPP MLA from Siju-Rongara Rakkam A Sangma and Gambegre MLA, Saleng A Sangma.