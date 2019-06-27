Women’s panel demands mandatory marriage registration in Arunachal

GUWAHATI: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), headed by its Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi, today called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu at his office in Itanagar and demanded making registration of marriage compulsory in the state.

The Commission members expressed hope that women-sensitive issues and welfare measures would see a quantum jump under his leadership.

Discussing on various issues related to women in the state, the Commission reiterated the necessity to make registration of marriages compulsory under law.

The Chairperson said that hundreds of cases come to the Commission only related to marriages. She said due to lack of any registration, husband-wife disputes remain unresolved or partially resolved. She urged the government to come up with a feasible Act under which all marriages are registered.

The Commission also expressed grave concern over the menace of drug-addiction amongst the youths of the state. It requested the Chief Minister to keep provisions in the budget for establishment of drug rehabilitation centers and juvenile observation homes with proper facilities and manpower in the state.

“The upcoming generation needs attention and care from the state government or else drug addiction would wipe them out,” the members observed.

Further, the Commission requested the Chief Minister to consider the long-pending demand of the womenfolk for reservation in jobs and assembly, which if materializes they said would be one of the greatest achievements of his tenure.

Pointing that most issues of women would be resolved if they are made financially independent, the members suggested special loan provisions for women willing to take up small businesses.

“Because they are economically dependent on their male counterparts, women are subjected to various injustices,” they observed.

They also urged the government to establish State Child Rights Commission as soon as possible.

APSCW being a quasi-judicial body, the members sought empowerment of the Commission for it to work efficiently and deliver justice to needy women. They also drew attention of the Chief Minister towards lack of regular staff, manpower and office space, which they claimed bows down the efficiency of the Commission.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the constraints under which the women’s body is working and assured to resolve all in phased manner. He assured to take up the Commission’s suggestions and requirements with concerned authorities and also include these in the ensuing Budget 2019-20.

He appreciated the pro-active role being played by the Commission members and requested them to cooperate with the government with their constructive suggestions and interventions.

The Commission members present were Heyomai Towsik (Vice Chairperson), Hoksum Ori, Likha Joya and Techi Hunmai.