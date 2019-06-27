UDP hails Lanong’s nomination as KHADC member

SHILLONG: The United Democratic Party (UDP) congratulated former MLA and MDC B.M.Lanong on his being nominated as Member KHADC after getting the approval from the Governor of Meghalaya.

“Considering his experience and knowledge of District Council Affairs, the Party leaders are optimistic of his contribution for the smooth functioning of the Council,” a statement from the party said.

On the other hand, the former Joint Director, Education Department, West Garo Hills, Bhupendra G.Momin was inducted as member of the United Democratic Party in the presence of UDP president Donkupar Roy and UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh.

In his address, the newly inducted member expressed his commitment to strengthen the Party and also to work for the development of Garo Hills.