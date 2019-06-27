Tura Medical College land compensation plea in court

SHILLONG: A case came up before the High Court of Meghalaya on Wednesday for fair compensation for the land allotted for Tura Medical College.

The grievance of the petitioner, Mentilla B Marak, is that the construction of Tura Medical College and market by the state is in violation of the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 as the land has not been acquired and no compensation paid.

The counsel for the petitioner said that a representation for the relief claimed, has already been submitted to the deputy commissioner and a meeting was also called in this regard but no decision has been taken.

After hearing the counsels for the parties, without expressing any opinion on the merits of the controversy, the writ petition was disposed of by Chief Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal by directing the deputy commissioner to take a decision on compensation within six weeks and pass an order in this regard in accordance with law.